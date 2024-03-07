In Sumy region, border guards stopped Russian SRG: enemy’s losses are being clarified - SBS
On the night of March 7, Ukrainian border guards stopped a Russian sabotage and intelligence group that was trying to break through the state border of Ukraine in the Sumy region.
This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the State Border Guard Service.
"Last night, border guards as part of the Defense Forces discovered a hostile sabotage and reconnaissance group moving from the side of the Russian Federation," the report says.
As noted, the saboteurs were immediately opened fire with small arms and grenade launchers. The enemy has retreated, his losses are being ascertained.
