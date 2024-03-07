Black Sea Fleet of Russian Federation: more than 30 ships are underway, including 10 missile carriers - Navy

The Black Sea is calm for the third day in a row, but enemy aircraft are active.

As Censor.NET informs, this was announced on the air of the telethon by the spokesman of the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, captain of the third rank Dmytro Pletenchuk.

"As part of the Black Sea Fleet, there are more than 30 vessels in operation, of which about 10 missile carriers and three submarines. Yes, of course, they have serious problems, first of all, with military logistics. For several months, these missiles, such as the Caliber, have not been used in fact. except for one confirmed case after the sinking of the "Cesar Kunikov". However, we definitely have a lot to work on," said the spokesman of the Navy

He added that the enemy has five large amphibious ships left in the Black Sea and they are all at base points.

Read more: Ukraine destroys one third of ships of Russian Black Sea Fleet - Ukrainian Navy

Pletenchuk noted that the enemy's aviation over the Black Sea remains active, mostly reconnaissance is conducted

"There are small pauses. After the loss of the SU-24, they are not using this type of aviation now. However, it can be stated that the dominance of Russian aviation is still felt over the Black Sea in the airspace," he said.