Occupiers fired at Vovchansk with GABs, one woman was killed, and another was wounded

On March 7, around 10:00 a.m., the Russian invaders hit Vovchansk with GABs, one person was killed and one was injured.

As Censor.NET informs, the police of the Kharkiv region informed about this.

"Preliminarily, it was recorded that three anti-aircraft fire engines hit the private sector in the city of Vovchansk. A woman of about 40 years old died under the rubble of a house. Another woman born in 1956 was injured," the report says.

At least 12 houses were damaged as a result of enemy shelling.

