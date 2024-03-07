Orihiv direction is becoming "hot" in area of responsibility of "Tavria" OSGT, 16 enemy attacks have been recorded over past day - spokesman Lykhovii

In the Tavria direction of the front, the Orichiv direction is becoming "hot". Over the past day, 16 enemy attacks were recorded west of the village of Verbove and in the vicinity of the village of Robotyne.

Dmytro Lykhova, spokesman for the "Tavria" operational-strategic group of troops, told about this on the air of the telethon, Censor.NET informs with reference to RBC-Ukraine.

The enemy is trying to renew the offensive in the Orihiv direction

"And I draw your attention to the fact that Orikhivskyi is becoming a hot area in our area of responsibility. Where the enemy is trying to cut off the Robotynsky ledge. If in the previous days and weeks, there were sometimes 0 enemy assaults per day, sometimes 1-3, maximum 5, "Yesterday, 16 enemy attacks were recorded west of the village of Verbove and in the area of the village of Robotyne," he said.

According to him, here the enemy is developing activity similar to that which he already tried in mid-February and was stopped.

"Now he is making some new offensive attempts there. And the more the enemy advances, the more we destroy his manpower and equipment," Lykhovii added.

The enemy is also trying to advance in the direction of Zaporizhzhia with ATVs. Yesterday, the Armed Forces destroyed 2 enemy ATVs.

The situation in the Tavria direction

The operational situation in the Tavria direction remains difficult but controlled. There is a "stabilizing situation".

According to Lykhovii, out of the total number of combat clashes on the entire front line in Ukraine over the past 24 hours, the vast majority of these clashes occurred precisely in the operational zone of the "Tavria" anti-aircraft missile defense system.

"Yesterday, the enemy conducted 57 combat engagements here. The Russians also fired almost 900 artillery strikes. They carried out 24 airstrikes. The number of airstrikes is decreasing as the downing of the SU-34 progresses. That is, guided aerial bombs fall less, and support for the Russian ground offensive from the air is provided to a lesser extent. Also, there were 3 missile strikes and 127 kamikaze drone strikes," said the spokesman of the "Tavria" OSGT.

At the same time, in the Avdiivka direction, in the areas of the villages of Berdychi, Tonenke, Pervomaiske, and Nevelske, the Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled 21 enemy assaults.

"In the Novopavlivka direction, where Maryinka is, in the areas of the villages of Georgiyivka, Pobyeda, especially Novomykhailivka, as well as the city of Krasnohorivka, the enemy unsuccessfully tried 20 times to break through the defenses of our troops," Lykhovii said.

What are the losses of the Russian army in the Tavria direction

The total losses of the occupiers over the past day in the operational zone of the "Tavria" OSGT are 389 people - this is a combination of killed and wounded. 54 units of equipment: 3 tanks, 10 ACVs, 19 artillery systems, 1 ATGM, 1 LNG, 17 vehicles, 3 units of special equipment.

"312 Russian UAVs, including "Zala" and "SuperCam", were neutralized by EW or shot down with small arms. In addition, the Defense Forces of Ukraine destroyed 3 more enemy ammunition depots," added Lykhovii.

In addition, another Murom-M video surveillance complex was destroyed in the past day.

"The day before yesterday, we destroyed 2 such complexes. We also damaged, that is, a 203 mm self-propelled gun of the Pion reserve artillery of the supreme command was damaged, and 2 of them were damaged. Also, 1 "Acacia" was damaged," summed up the spokesman of the OSGT "Tavria".