EU must constantly support Ukraine and do more for its defense - von der Leyen

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said that the European Union should constantly support Ukraine and modernize its military capabilities.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to Euronews.

At the congress of the European People's Party in Bucharest, she said that EU countries should increase their military and defense potential in the next five years, and for this, it is necessary to increase spending on the military industry.

"Security in Europe also means doing more for our own defense. In the next five years, we must significantly increase our defense and industrial potential. And this should be based on a simple principle: Europe should spend more, more efficiently, and it should spend European money. And this will help us meet the urgent need to replenish and modernize the armed forces of the member states. And let's continue to support Ukraine," said the President of the EC.

In addition, von der Leyen said that Ukraine needs constant support from Europe, and dictator Putin must be held accountable for his crimes.

"Russia destroyed buildings, but it did not destroy Ukraine's dream to be free and prosperous and to have a place in the center of the European Union," the president of the European Commission emphasized.

