Occupants dropped aerial KAB-500 bomb on private sector of Toretsk, 3 people were injured

On 7 March, at around 11.10 a.m., Russians conducted an air strike on the city of Toretsk, using "KAB-500" against civilians.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Prosecutor's Office of Donetsk region.

"The enemy hit one of the streets of the private sector with a guided aerial bomb, where three neighbours were talking to each other at the time - a 47-year-old man and a 63-year-old woman. The victims were provided with medical assistance with concussion, arm wounds and a fracture," the statement said.

Several households were also damaged, and a fire broke out in one of them after the shell exploded.

