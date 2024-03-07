Norway allocates $153 million for Czech Republic’s initiative to purchase ammunition for Ukraine

Norway has allocated up to NOK 1.6 billion ($153 million) for a Czech initiative to purchase artillery ammunition for Ukraine from third countries.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the Norwegian government.

"Ukraine has an urgent need for a large amount of artillery ammunition to counter Russia's aggressive war. Norway supports Ukraine with artillery ammunition both from its own stockpiles and directly from the industry. Today, we have decided to contribute up to NOK 1.6 billion to an initiative organized by the Czech Republic to provide Ukraine with much-needed artillery ammunition as soon as possible," said Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre.

The Czech Republic has come up with an initiative to provide Ukraine with up to 1 million 155-millimeter artillery shells and other types of artillery ammunition. The implementation of this initiative depends on the combined efforts of several NATO member states to provide funding.

It is noted that Norway, in cooperation with several other Allies, decided to make a contribution.

"It is important for the government that the country's military support helps to meet the needs that are a priority for Ukraine in its defense struggle. Norway has provided 155 mm artillery ammunition to Ukraine in several phases of assistance since the start of the full-scale Russian invasion," said Norwegian Defense Minister Bjørn Arild Gram.

