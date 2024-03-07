Putin is being prosecuted for war crimes and will be tried in Hague - von der Leyen

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin must face justice for war crimes. The EU will not stop supporting Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET with reference to Digi24, this was stated by the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen in her speech to the Congress of the European People's Party.

"Putin is responsible for the death of Alexei Navalny. And it was incredible to see the courage of those who attended Navalny's funeral. One of the brave women who participated said that Navalny sacrificed himself to save the country, and Putin sacrificed the country to save himself," the European Commission President said.

She also emphasized that "Europe will support Ukraine as long as it takes."

"There is no more pressing issue than Ukraine. I was in Bucha after the city was liberated, and I will never forget the body bags. Innocent civilians, young and old, killed by Putin's soldiers. I will not forget the desperate parents whose children were abducted by Russia. As a mother and a grandmother, my heart bleeds when I hear these stories," von der Leyen said in her speech at the EPP Congress in Bucharest.

The President of the European Commission also said that Russia "destroyed homes, hospitals and kindergartens, but could not destroy the dream (...) of a free and prosperous Ukraine in the heart of the EU."

"Even today, friends, this dream lives on. In the Republic of Moldova, in Georgia, and in the Western Balkans. And together they will make this dream come true. This is what the EPP and Europe believe in," she added.