Largest group of European Parliament adopts resolution on EU Plan for Ukraine’s victory

The largest political group in the European Parliament, the European People’s Party (EPP), has adopted a special resolution on the EU’s Plan for Ukraine’s Victory.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to European Pravda.

The proposed EU Plan for Ukraine's victory aims to address the shortcomings by introducing specific measures to reform the entire military assistance system and move from individual to collective action and resource allocation.

To this end, the EPP insists that the European Commission and NATO prepare, adopt and implement in the near future a clear collective Ukraine Victory Plan with political, economic and military support for Ukraine.

According to the resolution, the plan should ensure that Western military support exceeds 0.25% of Western GDP annually, which would provide three times the military support to Ukraine that Ukraine received in 2023.

This would allow Ukraine to start accumulating the necessary reserves to defeat Russian troops in 2025-2026, the document says.

The European People's Party will provide full support to Ukraine in implementing the necessary reforms, provided that the Ukrainian authorities ensure respect for effective democratic mechanisms and institutions, including a multi-party parliamentary system, the supremacy of law, freedom of the media, opposition rights and respect for human rights, including minority rights.

The resolution notes that the EU Plan should include ongoing consultations and coordination with key political actors in Ukraine across the political spectrum in order to be inclusive and strengthen internal unity.

In order to reach this critical level of assistance, each EU member state should increase its individual support for Ukraine, the document says.

The resolution points out that the EU's plan for Ukraine's victory should include calculations of a "plan B" in case the US Congress fails to agree on support for Ukraine. In this case, the EU should be ready to step in and cover the amounts that Washington may not potentially allocate.

In addition, to reduce dependence on foreign aid and ensure Ukraine's long-term sustainability, the Plan should prioritize efforts to support its defense industry.