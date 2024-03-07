ENG
France’s support for Ukraine "has no limits and no red lines" - Macron

French President Emmanuel Macron said that his country’s support for Ukraine has no limits or red lines.

Emmanuel Macron is meeting with party leaders to discuss the war in Ukraine on the eve of the parliamentary vote and after raising the issue of the possibility of troops in Ukraine.

The French leader emphasized that "there are no limits" and "no red lines" for France's support of Ukraine, which is at war with Russia.

