Lithuanian intelligence services have identified companies that help Russia circumvent sanctions by providing warehousing, transportation and customs services

Russia is involving Russian and Belarusian companies that have long been present in Lithuania in schemes to circumvent sanctions.

According to a joint report by the counterintelligence Department of State Security and the Military Intelligence and Security Service under the Ministry of Defense.

The report states that Russian entities often involve Russian and Belarusian companies that have long been present in Lithuania in schemes to circumvent sanctions.

Many of these companies provide warehousing, transportation, and customs services. They, in particular, help export components for the transportation sector, metalworking and laboratory equipment, electronics, microelectronics and components, as well as military products to Russia.

"Russia is making significant efforts to circumvent international sanctions by developing new schemes involving Russian special services, using contacts with companies operating in the European Union, and employing Russian and Belarusian citizens," the agencies note.

Most of the Russian and Belarusian citizens who own companies in Lithuania linked to sanctions circumvention schemes have direct business contacts in Russia and Belarus. Their firms purchase equipment manufactured in the West and supply it to Russian or Belarusian companies, institutions and research organizations operating in strategic industries, the report says.

In addition, some companies have acted in the interests of Russian entities, trying to provide them with equipment to modernize their armed forces, and have received funding from companies linked to the Russian military industry.

The report also notes that Russian special services are involved in organizing the import of sanctioned goods.

As Russia's strategic industry is facing difficulties due to sanctions, "it is very likely that Russian intelligence services will increase their efforts to purchase and supply Russia with the necessary equipment, production or technological innovations," according to Lithuanian intelligence.

Cases have also been identified where sanctions circumvention schemes were organized by Russian citizens who have not established or run businesses in Lithuania but have received residence permits. They usually act as intermediaries, trying to establish contacts with Lithuanian companies that sell or manufacture equipment needed by Russia.

