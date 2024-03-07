Anniversary of death of Hero of Ukraine Dmytro Kotsiubailo (Da Vinci): memorial service was held in Kyiv. VIDEO&PHOTOS

On 7 March 2023, in the Bakhmut direction, the commander of the Da Vinci Wolves special forces, Dmytro Kotsiubailo, with call sign Da Vinci, was killed in a battle with the Russian occupiers. Today, Ukraine honors the memory of the fallen Hero.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

In Kyiv, the memory of the Hero of Ukraine, commander of the Da Vinci Wolves special forces, Dmytro Kotsiubailo, with the call sign Da Vinci, is honored at Askold's grave.

In the evening of 7 March 2023, it became known that the Hero of Ukraine, legendary volunteer fighter Dmytro Kotsiubailo died in Donbas.

On 21 February, journalist Violetta Kirtoka recorded an interview with him. Censor.NET has published the latest interview with Hero of Ukraine Dmytro Kotsiubailo (Da Vinci): VIDEO VERSION and TEXT VERSION.

On March 10, a farewell to the Hero of Ukraine Dmytro Kotsiubailo (Da Vinci) was held in Kyiv. On the same day, Zelenskyy awarded Dmytro Kotsiubailo (Da Vinci) the Cross of Military Merit (posthumously).

In April, a fountain was opened in Lviv in memory of the Hero of Ukraine Da Vinci, and in June, streets in Kharkiv were renamed in honor of Dmytro Kotsiubailo (Da Vinci).

Today, on 7 March 2024, a memorial service was held in Kyiv to mark the anniversary of the death of soldier Dmytro Kotsiubailo "Da Vinci", who is buried at Askold's Grave, Suspilne reports .

