OC "South": No chance for Russian army to return to right bank of Kherson region

Defensive structures on the right bank of the Dnipro River in Kherson region are arranged in such a way that the Russian army has no opportunity to even approach them, assured Nataliia Humeniuk, head of the press center of the operational command "South".

She said this in a commentary to Radio Liberty, Censor.NET reports.

"There is an understanding that the main line of combat in our geographical conditions is the Dnipro River. Therefore, it is really important for us that the enemy cannot cross, land or even approach the right bank. First of all, it is higher than the left bank in terms of landscape. This is the first difficulty that is practically impossible for the enemy to overcome. This is because the location of our guns at a higher level establishes fire control over the water at the time of approaching the shore," the spokeswoman explained.

According to her, Ukrainian defenses are arranged to take into account all the changes in the landscape after the destruction of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant dam.

"That is why the enemy is working preventively, in particular, with drones and artillery from the left bank. That is, it also focuses on defensive structures and their destruction by counter-battery. However, we are not doing this from scratch, we are strengthening what we have prepared, improving what was there at the time of the full-scale invasion, perhaps incomplete, because it was done in powerful combat conditions," added Humeniuk.

