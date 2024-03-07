Forced and compulsory evacuation announced in some settlements in Kupiansk direction - Syniehubov

In the Kharkiv region, a decision was made to conduct a forced evacuation of families with children from 18 settlements of theVelykyi Burluk andVilkhuvata territorial communities. Mandatory evacuation of residents from 55 settlements was also announced.

This was announced by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Defense Council, Oleh Syniehubov, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, the Kharkiv Regional Defense Council supported the mandatory evacuation of children with their parents or persons in loco parentis or other legal representatives from 18 settlements of the Velykyi Burluk and Vilkhuvata territorial communities.

"As of today, we have information about 110 minors living in the Velykyi Burluk community and 51 children in the Vilkhuvata community.



It was also decided to carry out a mandatory evacuation of residents of 55 settlements," the statement said.

