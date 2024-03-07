Head of the Russian General Staff Academy Zarudnytsky says conflict in Ukraine could escalate into large-scale war in Europe

The head of the Russian General Staff Academy, Colonel General Vladimir Zarudnitsky, believes that the escalation of the conflict in Ukraine could lead to a large-scale war in Europe.

This was reported by The Moscow Times, Censor.NET reports.

"The possibility of escalation of the conflict in Ukraine into a large-scale war in Europe is not excluded. The likelihood of our country's deliberate involvement in new military conflicts is significantly increasing," Zarudnitsky wrote in an article for the Military Thought magazine.

He argues that the United States and its allies are "trying to preserve their hegemony by all means" and have set themselves the task of inflicting a "strategic defeat" on Russia.

According to the Russian general, the West is allegedly seeking a change of power in the Kremlin to "limit the country's sovereignty and destroy its territorial integrity."

Therefore, Zarudnitsky believes that even with the end of the war in Ukraine, the "crisis confrontation" between Russia and the West will not end.

"The launched process of transformation of the existing world order is associated with the growth of contradictions, the resolution of which almost always leads to the use of military force," he wrote.

In addition, the head of the Russian General Staff Academy said that against the backdrop of the war in Ukraine, "there was no major split in the world" and, according to the military, "a large group of neutral countries has emerged that seek autonomy from the United States and Western powers."

However, according to him, "with rare exceptions" these are Russia's "short-term" allies, and Moscow needs to take their military potential into account when planning military security measures.

