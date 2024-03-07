Canada is looking for ways to increase production of shells needed by Ukraine, - Defense Minister Blair

Canada will increase production of ammunition to help Ukraine.

This was stated at a conference in Ottawa by Defense Minister Bill Blair, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

"I want to assure all Canadians that we are working with our industry to find ways to significantly increase ammunition production. I hope we will be able to say more on this very soon," he said.

He noted that Canada "needs to increase our ability to defend ourselves, support our allies and arm our Ukrainian friends." He added that the government will immediately provide 4.4 million Canadian dollars (about 3.3 million US dollars) to three Canadian arms and ammunition manufacturers to enable them to "develop detailed plans to modernize and increase production of 155 mm ammunition."

"This planning will facilitate the next steps. We have already invested in increasing the production of artillery shells in Canada, but I must admit that much more needs to be done," the minister emphasized.

Read more: Canadian Parliament calls on government to transfer decommissioned CRV7 missiles to Ukraine