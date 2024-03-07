Forced evacuation of children is introduced in four settlements of Donetsk region

Due to the security situation, forced evacuation of children was introduced in four settlements of the Donetsk region.

As noted, this issue was considered at a regular meeting of the Coordination Headquarters for the mandatory evacuation of the population under martial law. The members of the Coordination Headquarters unanimously supported the forced evacuation of children with their parents or other legal representatives from certain settlements of the Donetsk region.



It is reported that a total of 28 children with their parents or other legal representatives are to be evacuated.

"In safer regions, the evacuated children and their accompanying persons will be provided with free shelter, financial and humanitarian assistance, psychological support, etc.", the Ministry of Reintegration said.



It is also reminded that evacuation is free of charge.

