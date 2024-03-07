Russians attacked AFU positions in Avdiivka direction 20 times. There were 70 combat engagements in frontline over last day - General Staff

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine released an update on the Russian invasion as of 6 p.m. on March 7, 2024.

"The seven hundred and forty-third day of the large-scale armed aggression of the Russian Federation against our country continues. During the day, 70 combat engagements took place. In total, the enemy launched 3 missile and 43 air strikes, fired 46 times from multiple launch rocket systems at the positions of our troops and populated areas. Unfortunately, there are dead and wounded among the civilian population as a result of Russian terrorist attacks. Multi-storey and private houses, as well as other infrastructure facilities, were destroyed and damaged," the evening report said.

The situation in the North

The situation in the Volyn and Polissia directions remained unchanged. There are no signs of the formation of offensive groups.

On the Siversk and Slobozhanskyi directions, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, conducts sabotage and reconnaissance activities, shells populated areas from the territory of the Russian Federation, and increases the density of minefields along the state border of Ukraine. The enemy conducted air strikes near Babelivka in the Sumy region, and Vovchansk in Kharkiv region. About 30 settlements were subjected to artillery and mortar attacks, including Buchky, Hasychivka in the Chernihiv region; Stara Huta, Hrabovske, Popivka in the Sumy region; Kozacha Lopan, Vovchansk, Krasne, Neskuchne in the Kharkiv region.

Hostilities in the East

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders 2 times near the village of Synkivka in the Kharkiv region. The enemy launched air strikes near the towns of Ivanivka and Stepova Novoselivka in the Kharkiv region. More than 10 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including Holubivka, Synkivka, Stepova Novoselivka, Kotliarivka in the Kharkiv region.

In the Lyman direction, our troops repelled seven enemy attacks in the areas of Bilohorivka in the Luhansk region; Terny, Rozdolivka in the Donetsk region, where the enemy tried to break through the defense of our troops. About 20 settlements suffered from artillery and mortar attacks, including Makiivka, Nevske, Bilohorivka in the Luhansk region and Terny, Yampolivka, Torske, Serebrianka in the Donetsk region.

In the Bakhmut direction, the defense forces repelled 5 enemy attacks near Andriivka and Klishchiivka in the Donetsk region, where the enemy, with the support of aviation, tried to improve its tactical position. The enemy also launched air strikes near the towns of Hryhorivka, Toretsk and Druzhba in the Donetsk region. Also, more than 10 localities came under artillery and mortar fire, including Bohdanivka, Chasiv Yar, Klishchiivka and Andriivka in the Donetsk region.

In the Avdiivka direction, our defenders repelled 20 enemy attacks in the areas of Berdychi, Tonenke, Orlivka, Pervomaiske and Nevelske in the Donetsk region. The enemy launched air strikes near Novobakhmutivka, Ocheretyne and Umanske in the Donetsk region. About 20 localities came under enemy artillery and mortar fire, including Novobakhmutivka, Berdychi, Semenivka, Pervomaiske and Nevelske in the Donetsk region.

In the Novopavlivka direction, defense forces continue to hold back the enemy in the areas of Heorhiivka, Pobieda, Krasnohorivka, Novomykhailivka in the Donetsk region, where the enemy, with the support of aviation, tried to break through the defense of our troops 19 times. The enemy also conducted air strikes near the towns of Kostiantynivka and Vuhledar in the Donetsk region. More than 20 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, Paraskoviivka, and Vuhledar in the Donetsk region.

The situation in the South

The enemy did not conduct offensive (assault) actions in the Orikhiv direction. About 20 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including Poltavka, Malynivka, Charivne, Bilohiria, Novodanylivka, and Piatykhatky in Zaporizhzhia region.

In the area of responsibility of the Odesa OSGT, in the Kherson sector, the enemy does not abandon its intention to knock our units out of their footholds on the left bank of the Dnipro. Thus, during the day, the enemy carried out 1 unsuccessful assault action. More than 20 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including the city of Kherson, Tiahynka, Ivanivka, Krynky, Novotiahynka in the Kherson region. The enemy launched an air strike near Mykolaivka in the Kherson region.

Strikes on the enemy

During the day, the aviation of the defense forces struck 11 areas of concentration of enemy personnel.

Missile troops destroyed 1 area of concentration of personnel, 2 air defense facilities, 1 electronic warfare station and 1 enemy fuel and lubricant depot.

