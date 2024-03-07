Kuleba calls on allies to urgently increase and speed up support

During a videoconference, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba called on allies to urgently increase and speed up support for Ukraine.

This is reported by the press centre of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, on Thursday, 7 March, Kuleba took part in a videoconference of foreign and defence ministers of allied countries on support for Ukraine, initiated by France. He urged the participants to make decisions guided by two rules: faster and more.

"The decisions should be urgent and aimed at supplying weapons to Ukraine much faster and in larger quantities," he stressed.

Kuleba called on the ministers of the allied countries to have a sense of urgency when it comes to supporting Ukraine, not to look for reasons why something is impossible, but to make the impossible possible and make decisions.

"If Ukraine needs more artillery ammunition and longer-range missiles to repel attacks and liberate territory, you have the capacity to produce and purchase more of these weapons. If damaged military equipment can be repaired more quickly at bases in Ukraine rather than abroad, then we need to create the appropriate capabilities in Ukraine. If it is possible to train more Ukrainian soldiers more effectively and more efficiently in Ukraine rather than abroad, then these are the solutions we need," the Foreign Minister stressed.

The minister also stressed the need to increase the pace of arms production in Europe as soon as possible to meet the needs of Ukraine and its European partners. He called for the removal of all obstacles to the development and cooperation of European defence industries and the allocation of all necessary resources to create new production facilities.

