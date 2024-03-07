Zelenskyy signs decree on dismissal of servicemen of compulsory military service
A presidential decree allows for the discharge of conscripts whose military service during martial law has expired.
This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to Presidential Decree No. 149/2024.
By this document, Zelenskyy ordered the dismissal of conscripts from the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the State Special Transport Service, and other military formations formed in accordance with the laws of Ukraine, whose military service during martial law has expired, in April-May 2024.
It is noted that this decree comes into force on the day of its publication.
