Zelenskyy meets with British Defense Secretary Shapps: discusses continuation of defense cooperation

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with British Secretary of Defense Grant Shapps, who is on a visit to Ukraine.

This was reported by the Presidential Office, Censor.NET reports.

The Head of State thanked the government and the people of the United Kingdom for their leadership support in assisting Ukraine.

"It is fitting that that we signed the first agreement on security cooperation with the United Kingdom during Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's recent visit to Ukraine. Thank you for this support," Zelenskyy said.

As noted, the interlocutors discussed the continuation of defense cooperation in further strengthening air defense, long-range capabilities of the Ukrainian Defense Forces, meeting other urgent needs of our country in weapons and ammunition, as well as establishing joint weapons production.

The parties emphasized Ukraine's significant progress in ensuring freedom of navigation in the Black Sea and stressed the importance of further unimpeded functioning of the Black Sea transport corridor.

