EU will train 60 thousand Ukrainian soldiers by end of this summer

The training of 60,000 Ukrainian servicemen will take place within the framework of the EU Military Assistance Mission to Ukraine (EUMAM).

This is stated in a statement by the European Union, delivered during a meeting of the OSCE Forum for Security Cooperation in Vienna, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.

"The EU Military Assistance Mission to Ukraine (EUMAM) is the largest military mission in the history of the European Union, and by the end of this summer, 60 thousand Ukrainian military will be trained in the EU member states," the statement said.

It was also reported that as of today, the EU and its member states have mobilized more than €28 billion in military assistance for Ukraine, both lethal and non-lethal.

The statement contains assurances that the EU and its member states "will continue to meet Ukraine's urgent military and defense needs, including the supply of urgently needed ammunition and missiles."

"Our commitment to Ukraine remains unwavering. The EU and its member states are united and steadfast in their strong support, be it political, financial, economic, humanitarian, military or diplomatic," the EU Mission emphasizes.

The European Union and its member states reiterated that Russia must immediately end its war against Ukraine and "withdraw all its troops and military equipment completely and unconditionally from the entire territory of Ukraine within its internationally recognized borders."

