Appointment of Zaluzhnyi as Ambassador to London will definitely strengthen our system - Kuleba

Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba commented on the appointment of Valerii Zaluzhnyi as Ukraine’s Ambassador to the UK.

Censor.NET quoted the Foreign Minister as saying, with reference to RBC-Ukraine.

"The president has been looking for a strong candidate for the post of ambassador to London for a long time. And one of the key requirements was an understanding of the military context. Because Britain is one of the leaders in military assistance to Ukraine. It is a country that has a vision of military strategy. Therefore, the new ambassador had to have a deep military background," Kuleba said.

He said that he had several conversations with the former Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Valerii Zaluzhny, during which he became convinced that Zaluzhnyi was not against diplomatic work.

"Valeriy Fedorovich and I had several conversations, during which I became convinced that our general was keen on diplomatic work. He has a specialized education. In 2020, he received a master's degree in international relations. I think this is a very logical step," the diplomat explained.

According to him, as Minister of Foreign Affairs, he is very interested in a strong ambassador to London.

"The President decided that Zaluzhnyi is the best candidate. This is definitely a strengthening for our system. It is a decision that meets the interests of the Foreign Ministry, the interests of Zaluzhnyi himself, I think, and certainly the interests of Ukraine," Kuleba summarized.

Read more: Kuleba calls on allies to urgently increase and speed up support