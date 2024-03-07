UK will finance more than 10 thousand drones for Ukraine - British Defense Minister Shapps

During his visit to Kyiv, British Defense Secretary Grant Shapps announced the allocation of 325 million pounds to purchase more than 10,000 drones for the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

During his third visit to Ukraine, Shapps, accompanied by Admiral Tony Radakin, Chief of the General Staff of the British Armed Forces, met with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Defense Minister Rustem Umierov, Censor.NET reports with reference to European Pravda.

There, he announced that the UK would provide £325 million - £125 million more than previously announced - to supply more than 10,000 drones, most of them FPV drones, 1,000 attack drones, and reconnaissance and maritime drones.

As you know, the United Kingdom, together with Latvia, leads an international "drone coalition" formed within the framework of the Contact Group on Ukraine's Defense, better known as the Ramstein format.