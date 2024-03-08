Biden in US Congress: Ukraine will stop Putin if US provides it with necessary weapons

President Joe Biden delivers his State of the Union address to the US Congress, and at the beginning he mentions aid to Ukraine

According to Censor.NET, this was stated by US President Joe Biden during his "State of the Union" speech in Congress.

He reinforced calls for the United States to continue to provide assistance to Ukraine, saying that freedom and democracy are under threat "both at home and abroad".

The US President said that the purpose of his speech was to "wake up Congress and warn the American people" that democracy was under threat.

"Not since Abraham Lincoln and the Civil War have democracies been attacked like this. Putin's Russia has invaded Ukraine. If anyone thinks that Putin will stop in Ukraine, he will not stop!" Biden stressed.

According to him, Ukraine could stop Putin if America stood with it and gave it the weapons it needed.

"And that's all Ukraine is asking for. It is not asking for our soldiers. Not a single soldier is in Ukraine, and I will make sure that it stays that way. But right now, assistance to Ukraine is being blocked by those who want to step away from global leadership," the US leader said.

Biden also mentioned Trump and his support for Putin in his speech.

"My predecessor, the former republican president, told Putin: do whatever you want. This was said by the former president, bowing down to the Russian leader. I think it's outrageous, dangerous and unacceptable," the White House chief said.

He stressed that the United States cannot stand back and put Ukraine at risk, and with it Europe and the world, and allow dictators to do evil.

"My message to President Putin, whom I have known for a long time, is simple: we will not go away! We will not surrender! I will not give up," Joe Biden assured.