86 combat engagements registered in frontline over last day, enemy attacks in 7 sectors - General Staff

Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled 23 enemy attacks in the Avdiivka sector yesterday. In Novopavlivske, Russians attempted to break through the Ukrainian troops’ defences 27 times.

According to Censor.NET, this is stated in the morning report of the General Staff of AFU.

Shelling of Ukraine

In total, the enemy launched 4 missile and 74 air strikes, fired 101 times from multiple launch rocket systems at the positions of our troops and populated areas. Unfortunately, Russian terrorist attacks have resulted in injuries and deaths among the civilian population. Multi-storey and private houses, as well as other civilian infrastructure facilities, were destroyed and damaged.

At night, the Russian occupiers attacked Ukraine once again, using 37 Shahed UAVs. The Ukrainian air defence forces destroyed 33 of these attack UAVs.

Over the past 24 hours, the following localities were hit by air strikes: Babelivka, Sumy region; Vovchansk, Ivanivka, Stepova Novoselivka, Kharkiv region; Yampolivka, Andriivka, Hryhorivka, Toretsk, Druzhba, Kostiantynivka, Chasiv Yar, Ivanivske, Novobakhmutivka, Ocheretyne, Umanske, Krasnohorivka, Novomykhailivka, Kostiantynivka, Vuhledar, Urozhaine, Donetsk region; Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka, Zaporizhzhya region.

More than 150 settlements in Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson and Mykolaiv regions came under artillery fire.

Situation in the North

The operational situation in the area of responsibility of OSGT "North" in the Volyn and Polissia sectors remains without significant changes.

Read more: Orihiv direction is becoming "hot" in area of responsibility of "Tavria" OSGT, 16 enemy attacks have been recorded over past day - spokesman Lykhovii

In the Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi directions, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, conducts sabotage activities to prevent the deployment of our troops to threatened areas, and increases the density of minefields along the state border in belgorod region.

Hostilities in the East

In the area of responsibility of OSGT "Khortytsia" in the Kupyansk sector, the enemy made 2 attacks near the town of Synkivka, Kharkiv region, trying to improve its tactical position.

In the Lyman sector, our soldiers repelled 13 enemy attacks in the vicinity of Bilohorivka, Luhansk region; Terny, Spirne, Rozdolivka, Donetsk region.

Read more: Enemy continues to actively advance in area of Bohdanivka, Ivanivsky, Klishchiivka, and Andriivka - AFU

In the Bakhmut sector, Ukrainian defence forces repelled 6 enemy attacks near Andriivka and Klishchiivka in Donetsk region.

In the area of responsibility of OSGT "Tavria" in the Avdiivka sector, our defenders repelled 23 enemy attacks in the areas of Berdychi, Tonenke, Orlivka, Pervomaiske and Nevelske in the Donetsk region.

In the Novopavlivka sector, Ukrainian defence forces continue to hold back the enemy in the areas of Heorhiivka, Pobeda, Krasnohorivka and Novomykhailivka in Donetsk region, where the enemy tried to break through the defences of our troops 27 times.

Situation in the South

In the Orikhivsk sector, our troops repelled 2 enemy attacks near Robotyne and west of Verbove in Zaporizhzhia region.

Read more: Over last day, 92 combat engagements took place, Russian army carried out 6 missile and 90 air strikes - General Staff

In the area of responsibility of OSGT "Odesa" in the Kherson sector, the Ukrainian Defence Forces continue to hold their positions. Despite significant losses, the enemy continues to try to drive our units from their positions. Thus, over the past day, the enemy carried out 3 unsuccessful assault operations.

Strikes on the enemy

Our soldiers continue to inflict losses in manpower and equipment on the occupation forces, depleting the enemy along the entire frontline.

Over the course of the day, the aviation of the defence forces struck 11 areas where enemy personnel were concentrated.

Missile troops destroyed 1 area of concentration of personnel, 2 air defence facilities, 1 electronic warfare station and 1 enemy fuel and lubricant depot.