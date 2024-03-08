Air defense destroyed 33 "Shahed" UAVs out of 37 - Air Force
On the night of March 8, the enemy attacked the south and east of Ukraine, using one S-300 anti-aircraft guided missile, two Kh-59 guided air missiles and 37 "Shahed" type UAVs (unmanned aerial vehicle launch area - Balaklava, Crimea).
As Censor.NET informs, this was reported in the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
Anti-aircraft missile units of the Air Force, mobile fire groups and Defense Forces of Ukraine, means of radio-electronic warfare destroyed 33 "Shahed" UAVs.
Combat work continued in the Kirovohrad, Odesa, Kherson, Mykolaiv, and Kharkiv regions.
