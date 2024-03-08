Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war are about 422,310 people (+880 per day), 6,706 tanks, 10,375 artillery systems, 12,798 armoured combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS
Since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion, Ukrainian defenders have eliminated about 422,310 Russian invaders.
This was reported by Censor.NET citing the press center of General Staff.
As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 08.03.24 are approximately:
personnel особового складу ‒ about 422310 (+880) people,
tanks ‒ 6706 (+11) units,
armoured combat vehicles ‒ 12798 (+19) units,
artillery systems – 10375 (+25) units,
MLRS – 1011 (+2) units,
air defense systems ‒ 704 (+3) units,
aircraft – 347 (+0) units,
helicopters – 325 (+0) units,
UAVs of the operational and tactical level – 7998 (+35),
cruise missiles ‒ 1919 (+0),
ships/boats ‒ 26 (+0) units,
submarines - 1 (+0) unit,
automotive equipment and tank trucks – 13598 (+66) units,
special equipment ‒ 1656 (+9)
