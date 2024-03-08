Macron says under what condition France can send troops to Ukraine - if front moves "towards Odesa or Kyiv" - L’Independent

French President Emmanuel Macron said he was ready to send troops to Ukraine if the front line moves towards Odesa or Kyiv.

According to Censor.NET, citing L'Independent, a representative of the Communist Party, Fabien Roussel, said this.

On Thursday, Macron met with the country's party leaders.

For example, the French leader showed parliamentarians maps of possible directions of Russian attacks in Ukraine.

"Macron mentioned a scenario that could trigger an intervention: the advance of the front towards Odesa or towards Kyiv," Roussel said.

