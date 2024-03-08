ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
8863 visitors online
News War
21 198 123

Macron says under what condition France can send troops to Ukraine - if front moves "towards Odesa or Kyiv" - L’Independent

макрон

French President Emmanuel Macron said he was ready to send troops to Ukraine if the front line moves towards Odesa or Kyiv.

According to Censor.NET, citing L'Independent, a representative of the Communist Party, Fabien Roussel, said this.

On Thursday, Macron met with the country's party leaders.

For example, the French leader showed parliamentarians maps of possible directions of Russian attacks in Ukraine.

"Macron mentioned a scenario that could trigger an intervention: the advance of the front towards Odesa or towards Kyiv," Roussel said.

Read more: France’s support for Ukraine "has no limits and no red lines" - Macron

Author: 

France (620) Macron Emmanuel (412)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 