Zelenskyy to discuss release of Ukrainian prisoners and political prisoners held by Russia with Erdogan in Turkey - OP

The Office of the President provided details of Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s visit to Turkey, during which he is scheduled to meet with Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

This was reported by the press service of the Office of the President, Censor.NET reports.

"During the visit, Volodymyr Zelenskyy will meet with President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan to discuss the Peace Formula, the organisation of the Peace Summit, Black Sea navigation safety, global food stability, and the release of Ukrainian prisoners and political prisoners held by the Russian state," the statement said.

The Presidential Administration noted that during the visit, attention will be focused on joint projects in the defence industry.

"Zelenskyy will visit shipyards where corvettes are being built for the Ukrainian Navy and meet with representatives of Turkish defence companies," it concluded.

Earlier, the media reported on the President's visit to Turkey.

