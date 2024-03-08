U.S. and Ukraine have mutual frustrations over aid delays and front-line failures - NYT

The alliance between the United States and Ukraine is showing "signs of wear and tear". Kyiv is frustrated with the delay in US military aid, while the Pentagon is frustrated with Ukrainian military tactics that have led to setbacks on the frontline.

According to Censor.NET, The New York Times reports.

The article notes that the Pentagon is highly irritated by the tactics of Ukraine's military command. US military strategists, including Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin, believe that Ukraine needs to focus its forces on one major battle at a time. But Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is spending his forces on battles that US officials believe have no strategic value. In particular, battles for cities.

The most recent example was the battle for Avdiivka, which fell under Russian control last month. The Americans believe that Ukraine defended Avdiivka for too long and at too high a cost.

Ukraine is increasingly frustrated by the fact that the US "political paralysis" has led to a shortage of ammunition at the front. Every day without new supplies, morale suffers.

Read more: Macron says under what condition France can send troops to Ukraine - if front moves "towards Odesa or Kyiv" - L’Independent

"Even now, several months after a counteroffensive that failed because Ukraine, in the Pentagon's view, did not heed its advice, Kyiv is still too often unwilling to listen," the report said.

Despite these "disappointments", the NYT adds, neither side is going to stop working together - their commitments remain firm, as each side needs the other.

At the same time, the US intelligence community continues to provide a significant amount of real-time information to the Ukrainian military on Russian command posts, ammunition depots and other key nodes on Russian military lines. The Pentagon continues to hold monthly Contact Group meetings to encourage Ukraine's partners to provide money, weapons and ammunition.