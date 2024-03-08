Reports that Ukrainians are withdrawing money from their accounts due to draft law on mobilisation are not true - head of NBU Pyshnyi

The head of the National Bank, Andrii Pyshnyi, denied reports by Russian propagandists that Ukrainians allegedly withdraw funds from bank accounts, fearing possible restrictions for evaders in the new mobilization bill.

He wrote this in Facebook,

"In the statement 'Ukrainians are withdrawing funds from banks at a record pace due to the law on mobilisation', both the first and second parts of the statement are not true," Pyshnyi said.

According to him, the dynamics of funds on accounts was primarily influenced by seasonal factors. "From year to year, customer account receipts increase at the end of the year and decrease at the beginning. This is a logical trend that was also present in peacetime," the NBU governor stressed.

He said that the NBU sees no significant impact of the draft law on mobilisation on the flow of funds in Ukrainians' accounts. In addition, the Rada's relevant committee has clearly stated that it will not support the provision on blocking accounts.

The NBU also saw no connection between the January account outflows and the alleged introduction of taxation of all card transactions (which has already been denied by the Ministry of Finance). There are no breakthrough innovations in the issue of banking secrecy disclosure either.

"In February, the amount of hryvnia funds held by individuals in bank accounts almost recovered after seasonal fluctuations in January, according to our operational statistics as of 1 March. As of the beginning of March, the population kept approximately UAH 707 billion on hryvnia accounts in banks," Pyshnyi said.

He added that Ukrainians are increasing the share of time deposits and are increasingly making deposits in hryvnia rather than dollars.

"In other words, people trust their banking system more than they trust the enemy's IPSOs, and our statistics clearly confirm this," the NBU governor concluded.





