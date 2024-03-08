In occupied Mariupol, bodies of more than 30 people who died as result of Ruscist bombings were found in Communications Building - Andriushchenko

More than 30 people who died there as a result of Russian bombings were found in the Communications Building in temporarily occupied Mariupol. The occupiers secretly reburied the remains.

This was announced by the city mayor's advisor Petro Andryushchenko on the Espreso channel, Censor.NET informs.

"More than 30 people were there, they have already been taken out. We thought that the occupiers had stopped the demolition of the rubble because of the uproar over the fact that the Arnautov mosaic panel is located on this Communications Building - it is our national heritage, but no. They really found the dead there. Some identified who was with the documents in the basement.

The best people of Mariupol were there, unfortunately. We were sure that almost all the large burial grounds had been dismantled, but even we did not know about the House of Communications. Probably due to the fact that everyone who was nearby and hiding there died. There was no one to tell about the fact that there is such a terrible burial ground," Andryushchenko said.

The adviser to the mayor of Mariupol added that the Rashists quietly reburied the remains of the dead residents of the city.

"Not all people were completely gathered there. Unfortunately, I cannot publish the message that came from the city, with such concentrated pain, from a person who recognized the girl who died there," Andriushchenko added.

