French defense companies will produce weapons in Ukraine - Minister of Defense Lecornu

France plans to involve its defense companies in the production of much-needed military equipment directly in Ukraine to help the country in its war against Russia.

This was stated by French Defense Minister Sébastien Lecornu, Censor.NET reports with reference to Reuters.

"Three French companies will establish partnerships with Ukrainian companies, in particular, in the sectors of unmanned and ground vehicles, for the production of spare parts on Ukrainian soil and, possibly, in the future - ammunition," he noted.

In addition, Lecornu hinted that among the companies involved would be tank manufacturer KNDS, a holding structure formed by France's Nexter and Germany's Krauss-Maffei-Wegmann.

"The idea is to launch the first production facilities this summer," the French defense minister added.

