Soldier from Kyiv region, Dmytro Khudoliy, was killed in battle with occupiers

On 3 March, a resident of the Kyiv region, Dmytro Khudoliy, gave his life defending Ukraine from Russian invaders.

This was reported by Makariv Mayor Vadym Tokar on his Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

"Another sad news has come to our community with a burning pain! On 3 March 2024, a resident of the village of Kodra, Dmytro Khudoliy, born in 1985, died," the statement said.

The defender took up arms in March 2022 and was a driver of a machine gun platoon in the A4017 military unit.