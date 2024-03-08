1 053 5
Luxembourg will join Czech initiative to purchase 800,000 ammunition for Ukraine
In Luxembourg, it was announced that they will join the initiative of the Czech Republic to purchase 800,000 artillery ammunition for Ukraine.
This was reported by the Minister of Defense Yuriko Bekes, Censor.NET reports.
"Luxembourg joins the Czech initiative to purchase artillery munitions to support the defense of Ukraine. This will be part of our overall efforts to provide Ukraine with the necessary capabilities in its fight against the Russian aggressor," the message reads.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password