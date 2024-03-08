Luxembourg will join Czech initiative to purchase 800,000 ammunition for Ukraine

In Luxembourg, it was announced that they will join the initiative of the Czech Republic to purchase 800,000 artillery ammunition for Ukraine.

This was reported by the Minister of Defense Yuriko Bekes, Censor.NET reports.

"Luxembourg joins the Czech initiative to purchase artillery munitions to support the defense of Ukraine. This will be part of our overall efforts to provide Ukraine with the necessary capabilities in its fight against the Russian aggressor," the message reads.

