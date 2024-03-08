Yesterday, air defense forces worked on Russian aircraft at distance of more than 150 km, results are being checked - Oleschuk

Yesterday there was a combat use against the planes of the occupiers, currently the results of the combat work are being checked.

Commander of the Air Force Mykola Oleschuk reported this on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

"It's not every day that the anti-aircraft missile units of the Air Force hunt Russian fighters. Literally yesterday, there was a combat use against enemy aircraft at a distance of more than 150 km. We are still working today! We are checking the results of the combat work!" the message says.

According to Oleschuk, the Russians continue to attack the positions of the Defense Forces with guided aerial bombs, but they no longer dare to fly too close.

"After significant losses - A-50 long-range radar detection aircraft and Su-34/Su-35 fighters, the occupiers significantly reduced the number of airstrikes by GABs. And there are still no LRDC aircraft in the Sea of Azov and in other directions, which reduces the enemy's capabilities in conducting radar reconnaissance.

According to our data, certain "discussions" have already begun among the Russian pilots regarding the decisions of the military leadership - to send them to one end. Such conversations, and possibly sabotage, during the execution of tasks by the occupiers, will only increase when the Air Force receives from Western partners more tools to protect our skies from enemy air attacks," concluded Oleschuk.

