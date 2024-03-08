UK Defence Secretary Shapps in centre of Kyiv calls on world to wake up and support Ukraine. VIDEO

The head of the UK Ministry of Defence, Grant Shapps, recorded a video from the centre of Kyiv, calling for support for Ukraine to win the war of aggression waged by Russia against it.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the minister's post on the social network X.

"I'm in Kyiv to sound the alarm, because what would it mean if we allowed a dictator like Putin to take over a democratic country? What would you say about our values of freedom and democracy?" said Shapps.

He also stressed that the West can easily attract resources if it has the will.

Read more: Zelenskyy meets with British Defense Secretary Shapps: discusses continuation of defense cooperation

As a reminder, on 7 March, UK Defence Secretary Grant Shepps announced the allocation of £325 million to purchase more than 10,000 drones for the Ukrainian Armed Forces.