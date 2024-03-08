Russia is trying to set democratic leaders against each other - head of Foreign Ministry of Romania Odobescu

Romanian Foreign Minister Luminica Odobescu called on allies to fight against Russian disinformation.

According to her, the USA and Europe should fight against Russian disinformation in a "coordinated and intelligent manner".

"Russia is trying to challenge democratic institutions in our countries, test their strength, and push us against each other, directly and through puppets," the minister said.

Odobescu emphasized that the determination to achieve a common goal - the victory of Ukraine in the war with Russia - should prevail, despite the "natural" differences in views between the leading world leaders.

Failure to do so would encourage other authoritarian leaders to challenge the international order, she added.

"We must go beyond the messages of the election campaign, and in times of instability, when our unity is being questioned, transatlantic cooperation is indispensable," added the Romanian Foreign Minister.

Odobescu said Romania is in talks with the Baltic states and other partners to advance a plan aimed at strengthening the fight against disinformation.