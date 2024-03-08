"Servant of people" Cherniev: VR Committee on National Security has no final position on terms of demobilization of military personnel

The Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security and Defense does not yet have a final position on when Ukrainian defenders should be demobilized.

This was announced by Deputy Chairman of the Committee Yehor Cherniev (Servant of the People faction) in an interview with Ukrainian News, Censor.NET reports.

The people's deputies proposed to include a provision in the draft law on mobilization that the military could be demobilized after 18 months of continuous service. Some suggest that they should receive this right after 36 months of service.

"The committee has not yet adopted a final position. We have postponed this particular block for later to get clarifications from the Ministry of Defense and the Armed Forces, as well as to collect all the proposals from our fellow people's deputies," Cherniev said.

According to him, only the General Staff can agree on the exact terms of service, as it knows exactly its mobilization needs and demobilization capabilities

"There are considerations regarding the need to differentiate the terms of demobilization depending on where the soldier serves - on the front line or in the rear. We will work on this issue," the "servant of the people" added.

