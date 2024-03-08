Russia fired ballistic missile 300-400 meters from our location - Zelenskyy on attack on Odesa

Russia attacks Odesa with a ballistic missile during the visit of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

According to Censor.NET, Zelenskyy said this in an interview with Cinque Minuti.

"We were with the Greek Prime Minister, he was on an official visit to Odesa. We were in the port. Yes, there was a ballistic missile strike a few hundred, 300-400 meters away. The missile arrived very quickly," he said.

According to Zelenskyy, the missile strike came from occupied Crimea, so the siren did not work in time.

"I don't know who was hit. In any case, it is, to be honest, something incredible when we have a prime minister of another country, I'm not talking about myself. I'm just talking about respect for the leaders of other countries, people from other countries. There is simply no respect from Russia and from Putin," the head of state added.

Russian missile attack on Odesa on March 6

During the Russian missile strike on Odesa, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis were in the port and did not have time to take shelter, the explosion occurred near them.

According to Greek media, which cited anonymous sources in the Greek government, the attack targeted Zelenskyy's motorcade while he was with the Greek delegation. The explosion occurred shortly before the leaders' meeting, 150 meters from the location of the Greek delegation. No one in the delegation was reportedly injured.

As Zelenskyy noted, there were killed and wounded as a result of the March 6 attack on Odesa by Russian troops.