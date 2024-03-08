Zelenskyy: Dismissal and replacement of some generals is normal situation in time of war
Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says that the dismissal of former Armed Forces Commander-in-Chief Valerii Zaluzhnyi and the replacement of some generals during the war is a "normal situation."
He said this in an interview with Cinque Minuti, Censor.NET reports.
"I believe in this (improvement of the situation on the battlefield - ed.) and I hope so. And this (the resignation of generals - ed.) is a normal situation," he said.
According to Zelenskyy, there is a war going on and sometimes it is necessary to take steps to reset.
As a reminder, on March 7, the President approved the candidacy of former Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valerii Zaluzhnyi for the post of Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to the United Kingdom.
