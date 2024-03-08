Halushchenko: Ukraine demands immediate fulfillment of requirements of IAEA Board of Governors resolution on ZNPP by Russia

Ukraine demands that Russia immediately comply with the requirements of the IAEA Board of Governors’ resolution, and in case of refusal will insist on tougher sanctions.

According to Censor.NET, citing the Ministry of Energy, this position was voiced by the Minister of Energy of Ukraine Herman Halushchenko on the air of the United News telethon, commenting on the resolution of the IAEA Board of Governors on the urgent return of ZNPP to full control of Ukraine adopted on March 7.



"The resolution fixes the entire list of problematic issues that have accumulated during the occupation of ZNPP. The key message that we convey to the international community and, in particular, to the IAEA Board of Governors is that every day the Russians stay at the Zaporizhzhia NPP increases the number of these problems and increases the threat of a nuclear incident," Halushchenko said.

As noted, Ukraine has become a member of the IAEA Board of Governors for the first time after a 13-year break, and the adoption of the resolution proposed by the Ukrainian delegation is an important achievement.



"We have two years to be represented in the Board of Governors. This body consists of 35 countries and shapes the key areas of the IAEA's activities. Given what the Russians have done with nuclear energy in Ukraine, our voice must be directly present. The voting showed that the entire civilized world is with us," Halushchenko said.

Earlier it was reported that the IAEA Board of Governors approved a resolution on the immediate return of Zaporizhzhia NPP to the control of Ukraine.

