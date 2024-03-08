Since beginning of full-scale war, law enforcement officers have documented 45 cases of execution of Ukrainian prisoners of war - Prosecutor General’s Office

As of March 2024, Ukrainian law enforcement agencies have documented and are investigating 45 cases of murder of Ukrainian prisoners of war. The proceedings are identifying not only the direct perpetrators of these crimes, but also those who could have ordered the execution of captured soldiers.

This was stated by the spokeswoman for the Prosecutor General's Office, Nadiia Maksymets, in a comment to Ukrainska Pravda, Censor.NET reports.

"The facts of the killing of prisoners of war by the aggressor's troops have been recorded since the beginning of the large-scale invasion. However, the number of such cases has increased especially since November last year," she said.

According to her, as of March 2024, Ukrainian law enforcement officers have documented 45 cases of murder of prisoners of war, which are being investigated in 19 criminal proceedings. However, this figure is not final.

"Within the framework of the proceedings, we are identifying not only the direct perpetrators of these crimes, but also those who could have ordered the execution of prisoners of war or failed to respond to such actions of their subordinates. The killing of prisoners of war is a gross violation of the Geneva Convention relative to the Treatment of Prisoners of War and a grave international crime," added Maksymets.