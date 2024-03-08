Russian Federation forcibly "passportized" more than four million Ukrainians in occupied territories - Institute of National Memory

Since 2014, Russia has issued more than 4 million "passports" in the temporarily occupied territory of Ukraine.

This was stated by the head of the Ukrainian Institute of National Memory Anton Drobovych during the international conference "War and a moral case for the future: cultivating a vision, public culture and ethical infrastructure for Ukraine and Europe" in Lviv, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.

"At least since 2014, Russia has issued four million passports in the occupied territories - I researched this and reported to the Prosecutor General's Office. Most of them were forced to get these passports because they would not have had healthcare, education, and social security," Drobovych said.

According to him, the war divided Ukrainian society into four communities, between which there are gaps directly related to the ethos, i.e., customs and life at this time.

See more: Occupiers are withdrawing manpower and military equipment to northwest of Mariupol district - Andriushchenko. PHOTOS

The first and largest community is the civilians who "chose Ukraine and are holding it together." The ethos of this community is characterized not only by life under fire, but also by a constant question: "What can I do to make my community stand?" This is how tens of millions of Ukrainians live, Drobovych noted.

The second community, he said, is the military. Its ethos is the defense of the country.

Read more: In occupied Mariupol, bodies of more than 30 people who died as result of Ruscist bombings were found in Communications Building - Andriushchenko

The head of the UINM called the third community up to 8 million Ukrainians who were forced to leave the country to escape the war. Most of them support the two communities mentioned above. They also have war in their hearts, but they are at a distance and can either be advocates for Ukraine to save it or seek peace, Drobovych emphasized.

Finally, the fourth community is those Ukrainians who find themselves in the temporarily occupied territory. They cannot openly show support for Ukraine, yet they must find a way to remain themselves. They are constantly under threat, being forced to "passportize" and participate in pseudo-elections.

"Obviously, these are the contours of the great moral gap of Ukrainians... After all, the concept of good and evil, everyday life, the question of how to protect each other and whether it is necessary to do so, are different in these communities. And accordingly, social practices are different," Drobovych added.

Read more: During 2 years of occupation of ZNPP, more than 150 gross violations of its operation by Russians were recorded - Shmyhal

He emphasized that this division could be overcome after the victory. Instead, if Ukrainians quarrel, it will lead to self-destruction and only the enemy will benefit from it, said the head of the UINM.