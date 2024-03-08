No Russian warships in Black Sea for four days - Ukrainian Navy

No Russian ships have been seen in the Black Sea for the fourth day in a row.

Captain Dmytro Pletenchuk, a spokesman for the Ukrainian Navy, said this on the air of the United News telethon.

"The Black Sea has been free from the presence of Russian ships for four days. One unit continues to be on duty in the Azov Sea, north of the so-called Crimean bridge," Pletenchuk said.

According to him, Russian missile carriers are based in the eastern part of the Black Sea. They have a procedure for preparing for massive shelling of Ukraine.

"In any case, we are trying to promptly receive information about their outings to the sea, their movements and do what is necessary to counter these activities," Pletenchuk said.

The spokesperson also noted that "units that are part of the Russian Black Sea Fleet and could not return to their basing point" across the Bosporus remained in the Mediterranean.

"Of course, it is virtually impossible to launch a fire attack on Ukraine from that area... To do this, the missiles would have to cross NATO territory, which, according to international law, is a precedent that can be interpreted as an attack. Therefore, accordingly, there have been no such cases," Pletenchuk said.