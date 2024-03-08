Occupant looter tells about crimes committed by Russian troops during occupation of Kyiv region: You can do absolutely anything, break down doors, turn someone’s life inside out

The Russian invader spoke about the looting of the Russian military at the beginning of the full-scale invasion.

According to Censor.NET, he told about it in Telegram.

He talks about the events that took place at the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion when Russian troops entered the territory of Kyiv region.

In the village of Zdvyzhivka, Bucha district, the ruscists were walking around and "looking into the windows of houses, looking for anything 'useful'." At the same time, he said, the commanders issued 2-3 dry rations per person, which quickly ran out, and there was no supply of food. So the Russians walked around the village, stole vegetables, home-made canned food and killed chickens.

"A few days later, a local approached our commander and asked to be escorted with his family to a safe place. They lived in a huge mansion. The commander told them not to worry. He promised that the house would be intact and no one would enter it. I saw a foreign car driving away, with our KAMAZ in front... A few hours later, our PСs (parachute companies) went in. Later, our guys joined in... It is an incomprehensible excitement when you can do absolutely anything! You can break down doors, smash windows, turn someone else's life inside out," the ruscist writes.

According to the occupier, he stole USB lights, lobster clasps and a cable. The commander scolded them, but still, time after time, the military climbed into that house.

The ruscist also posted a photo of a "rich house in Zdvyzhivka" near where the occupiers' positions were located.

Watch more: Occupants take surviving washing machine out of house in occupied Avdiivka: "Shoigu will give us ’Hero’ for chips". VIDEO

Then the military entered the village of Ozera, Bucha district, Kyiv region, where they continued looting.

A picture of a house in Ozera, where the Russian military was deployed, published by the occupier

Watch more: Russians are looting in occupied Sievierodonetsk: "F#ck, their apartments are spacious. I’ll take bed for myself, f#ck, it’s f#cking awesome". VIDEO

"Boxes were thrown on the floor, everything was thrown out of the cabinets. There was a mess of children's toys, photos, clothes, etc. underfoot. I admit, even if there was no need, we would still go "house to house," he says.

The occupier also told about a situation when they saw a house that a shell had already hit, went inside and saw a woman and a girl. His comrade in arms pointed an assault rifle at them and shouted "Stand". They started crying. As it turned out later, they were the owners of the house - a mother and daughter. After the "hit" they lived with neighbors and came to get their things.

Ruscist says that later it became a norm for them.

"You just walk into any house you like, like in Popasna, where there were practically no civilians. Or you ask the locals where the owners of the house are, as it was in Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, and Kreminna. If they say that they went to Ukraine or are fighting for the Ukrainian army, the door is opened and the house becomes ours. We can talk endlessly about the warrior-liberator, but in every man at war a barbarian wakes up... And the more losses you suffer, the more you think you are doing everything right," the invader summarized.

Read more: Russian invaders looted maternity hospital in occupied Luhansk region, - General Staff



