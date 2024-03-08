European Commission to present draft negotiation framework on Ukraine’s accession next week - Dombrovskis

Next week, the European Commission will submit a draft negotiation framework for Ukraine’s accession to EU member states for further approval.

This was stated by the Executive Vice President of the European Commission Valdis Dombrovskis at a joint press conference with the Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal in Kyiv, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

"I want to say that over the past year, we have made very important progress on this path: first, Ukraine has received the status of a candidate country; second, we have already started preparations for the negotiation process for Ukraine's accession to the EU. Next week, we will present a draft framework for the negotiation process to the EU member states, which we would like all these countries to approve," Dombrovskis said.

The Vice-President of the European Commission noted that after the implementation of four additional recommendations for Ukraine, all member states will duly recognize the country's progress in reforms on the way to the EU. He explained that, subject to the fulfillment of these four conditions, the European Council will ask the member states to approve the negotiation framework.

"But given the progress that has already been made, we can say that the prospects are very good," Dombrovskis emphasized.