Zelenskyy: Partners understand that if Ukraine loses, all NATO will have to fight Russia

Ukraine’s Western partners realize that if Ukraine loses the war, Russia will attack NATO countries, and then all members of the Alliance will have to fight.

This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy in an interview for the Cinque Minuti program of the Italian TV channel Rai1, emphasizing the importance of supporting Ukraine by its partners, Censor.NET reports.

"Ukrainians today are paying the highest price for their choice. Our military are dying. And our partners understand this. They understand that if Ukraine fails, Russia will go further and definitely attack NATO countries. If Russia attacks or occupies a part of the territory of a NATO country, all NATO countries will have to pay the highest price and send their troops," the President noted.

In this context, he expressed his gratitude to Italy, which, according to him, provides Ukraine with its support and assistance. But Italy cannot help on its own at such a level that it would be a reliable defense against Russian aggression, Zelenskyy said. Therefore, the firm and timely support of all Western countries is extremely important.

"We are dealing with a terrorist country and the leadership of a very large country in terms of territory and people. Therefore, the joint assistance of all Western countries is very important today. It is necessary to defend international law, respect for people and their rights," the President said.

