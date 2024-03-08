We are confident that US will provide assistance to Ukraine - President’s Office

Deputy Head of the President’s Office Rostyslav Shurma expressed full confidence that the US Congress will approve the bill that provides for the allocation of multibillion-dollar aid to Ukraine.

He said this in an interview with CNN, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

Shurma expressed his full confidence in the support of Ukraine by the United States and the American people, as well as in the fact that Congress will approve the decision to provide Ukraine with more than $60 billion in aid.

"We have no doubt that the vote will take place and that the support will come. It is only a matter of time. We are absolutely confident that President Biden and his administration will find the words to convince (Congress - Ed.)," Shurma said on the eve of US President Joe Biden's speech at a joint session of both houses of Congress.

The deputy head of the PO said that the situation in Ukrainian cities and on the front line is becoming more and more difficult every day, which is why Ukraine's need for US assistance is "absolutely critical."

"The key issue is time, because people on the front line are fighting every second, every minute for any day of delay in the package (of aid from the United States - ed.) at the cost of their own lives," Shurma said.

In his opinion, the best arguments for providing an aid package to Ukraine are the lives of people who are dying as a result of Russia's attacks. In particular, he recalled the almost daily shelling of Odesa by Russian drones recently.

"They (the Russians - Ed.) are trying to block our infrastructure and economy, but they are killing civilians," the official emphasized.

In addition, Shurma drew attention to the significant advantage of the Russian army in the skies in eastern Ukraine.

"If we look at the front line in the east, the Russians have a huge advantage in the air. They are attacking cities, and dozens of our military are paying (for waiting for help - Ed.) with their lives every day. We believe that the lives of these people are the most powerful arguments to convince the White House today," he emphasized.